Greene scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Greene had the Blackhawks' go-ahead tally at 8:35 of the third period. The 22-year-old forward scored in each of the last three games of the season, though he was limited to five points over the 20 contests before that. He had 12 goals, 29 points, 109 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-14 rating over 81 appearances in his first full NHL campaign. Greene should find himself in a strong position to make the roster out of training camp again in 2026-27.