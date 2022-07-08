Greene was selected 57th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

The consensus is that more was expected from Greene in his second full season in the USHL. He averaged less than a point-per-game (19 goals, 51 points in 59 games) for Green Bay in addition to posting a minus-20 rating. Greene has excellent hands and solid size (6-foot-1, 175 pounds). He's particularly effective on the power play where his terrific vision can take over. On the flip side, Greene lacks breakaway speed and there are consistency issues to work through here. A native of Newfoundland, Greene passed over the opportunity to play in the QMJHL, instead committing to Boston University, where he figures to spend at least three seasons beginning this fall.