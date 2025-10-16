Greene scored a goal in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Blues.

Greene tallied at 12:21 of the third period to earn the first goal of his young NHL career. The 21-year-old has played in all five games so far, but his goal Wednesday came on his first shot of the season, and he's added three hits and a plus-1 rating. He's occupying a fourth-line role, which is likely to limit his productivity, and he may ultimately require some time with AHL Rockford to help his development.