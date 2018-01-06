Hartman missed Friday's 5-4 home loss to the Golden Knights due to an upper-body injury, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

The Blackhawks only have one day off before suiting up against the Oilers at home Sunday. Hartman, who should be considered day-to-day, is a bottom-six winger, which means his absence is negligible in shallow fantasy leagues, and it's not like Lance Bouma -- his replacement on the left wing -- is turning heads himself as the owner of only eight points through 40 games.