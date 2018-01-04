Hartman stepped up with a pair of assists in a 5-2 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Hartman's only points had come off goals since his most recent assist on Dec. 3. The PIMs aren't coming at the moment, and he's skated under 15 minutes in a game in seven of the past 10. He just doesn't contribute enough to warrant a spot on your roster at this point.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories