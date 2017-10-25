Hartman received a fine of $2,320.79 for slashing Brayden McNabb in Tuesday night's game against the Golden Knights.

As odd a figure as it might seem, this is the maximum fine permitted under the terms of the NHL's Collective Bargaining Agreement. Hartman delivered three hits and collected four PIM in the loss to the expansion club, but he's currently in the midst of a three-game pointless stretch.

