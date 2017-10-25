Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman: Fined for slashing
Hartman received a fine of $2,320.79 for slashing Brayden McNabb in Tuesday night's game against the Golden Knights.
As odd a figure as it might seem, this is the maximum fine permitted under the terms of the NHL's Collective Bargaining Agreement. Hartman delivered three hits and collected four PIM in the loss to the expansion club, but he's currently in the midst of a three-game pointless stretch.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman: Multi-point effort against Wild•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman: Five points in opener•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman: Pots 19th of season•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman: Nets first career power-play point•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman: Game-winner is first point in 10 games•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman: Puts up two points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...