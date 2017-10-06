Hartman chipped in a goal, four assists and a plus-5 rating in Thursday's season-opening 10-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Hartman got the scoring started 6:21 into the first period and threw in four assists as the game unfolded. All of his production came at even strength, as Chicago remarkably failed to convert on any of its six power-play opportunities despite the lopsided score. Hartman will have plenty of value as long as he's skating on a line with Patrick Kane and Nick Schmaltz.