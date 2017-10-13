Hartman potted his second goal of the season and added an assist in Thursday's loss to the Wild.

Hartman is faring well on the second line to start the season, notching two goals and eight points through five games. The bulk of those points came in the lopsided season opener against Pittsburgh, but Hartman is proving his 19-goal season in 2016-17 was no fluke. The 23-year-old is well on his way to a successful sophomore campaign and his top-six role, combined with his PIM and goal-scoring makes him worth owning in a variety of leagues.