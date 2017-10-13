Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman: Multi-point effort against Wild
Hartman potted his second goal of the season and added an assist in Thursday's loss to the Wild.
Hartman is faring well on the second line to start the season, notching two goals and eight points through five games. The bulk of those points came in the lopsided season opener against Pittsburgh, but Hartman is proving his 19-goal season in 2016-17 was no fluke. The 23-year-old is well on his way to a successful sophomore campaign and his top-six role, combined with his PIM and goal-scoring makes him worth owning in a variety of leagues.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman: Five points in opener•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman: Pots 19th of season•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman: Nets first career power-play point•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman: Game-winner is first point in 10 games•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman: Puts up two points•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman: Opens scoring Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...