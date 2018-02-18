Hartman recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 7-1 blowout win over the Capitals.

Hartman stands a decent chance to eclipse 2016-17's 31-point campaign given his current scoring pace -- especially if he can hang on to a lucrative place alongside Patrick Kane and Artem Anisimov on the second line. Those in deeper leagues should have the 23-year-old squarely on their radar.