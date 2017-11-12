Hartman didn't appear on the ice for warmups and will be a healthy scratch against New Jersey on Sunday, Tracey Myers of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

This is certainly a surprising scratch, as Hartman has appeared in all 17 of Chicago's games so far, and has posted a solid 10 points as well in that stretch. Head coach Joel Quenneville could simply be trying to energize his forward core by switching up the lines since they've been dealing with offensive woes as of late, but this is a situation to keep an eye on moving forward.