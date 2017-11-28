Hartman recorded two assists during Monday's 7-3 win over Anaheim.

The two helpers ended a nine-game point drought that spanned the entire month of November, so it's been a discouraging fantasy stretch after Hartman recorded three goals and six assists through the first seven games of the campaign. However, outside of his monster five-point Opening Night, there hasn't been a lot of scoring punch from the 23-year-old forward. Hartman's fantasy value is likely tied to settings rewarding PIM and hits at this stage of the game, but he has potential to reward if promoted to a top-six role for a span.