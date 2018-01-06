Hartman (upper body) will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Oilers, NHL>com's Tracey Myers reports.

Hartman will return to a top-six role Sunday, skating with Nick Schmaltz and Patrick Kane on the Blackhawks' second line. The 23-year-old winger has notched seven goals and 19 points in 36 games this season, making him a solid bench option in deeper season-long fantasy formats.