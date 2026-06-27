Blackhawks' Ryan Roobroeck: Sniper selected by Chicago

Roobroeck was the 35th overall pick by Chicago in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

One pick after shooting for upside with defenseman Xavier Villeneuve, Chicago does the same thing with a talented forward in Roobroeck. There was a time in the draft process in which Roobroeck appeared to be a lock to go early. Yet his final numbers of 30 goals and 58 points in 49 games for OHL Niagara were mediocre. There have long been concerns about Roobroeck's work ethic. The upside here is that of a perennial 30-goal sniper, given Roobroeck's elite shot and individual physical gifts. However, it's going to be a process if he reaches that point.