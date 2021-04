The Blackhawks acquired the rights to sign Rolston and Josh Dickinson from the Avalanche on Monday for Carl Soderberg.

A 2020 fifth-round pick, Rolston spent this season at the University of Notre Dame, recording a goal and five assists across 28 games. It was an underwhelming season for the 19-year-old winger, so he'll likely need a couple more years in college before making the leap.