Rolston signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Chicago on Monday.

Rolston notched seven goals and 20 points in 27 games during his third year at the University of Notre Dame in 2022-23. The 21-year-old forward was originally selected by the Avalanche in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Rolston will report to AHL Rockford.