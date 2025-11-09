Boisvert registered four assists in Boston University's 5-4 win over Merrimack College on Saturday.

Boisvert had his first really good game for the Terriers in this one. He's up to one goal and eight assists over eight contests, which is a bit unusual for a player who's known for his shot. He had 18 goals and 32 points in 37 games with the University of North Dakota last season before transferring to BU for 2025-26.