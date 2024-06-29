Boisvert was the 18th overall pick by the Blackhawks at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Boisvert is a smart, responsible, two-way center with a great shot. He skates well, makes good reads and can play with skilled wingers. Plus he has size -- Boisvert is already 6-foot-2. When the pounds come (he's only 176), he'll be a solid middle-six center for Chicago. With some luck and continued hard work, Boisvert may be able to carve out a Brock Nelson-like career. That's great for the Hawks, but not for fantasy managers, as that maturation came late for the Islanders' star, so watch from afar. He's headed to North Dakota to grow his game, so the next few seasons will be important development years for Boisvert.