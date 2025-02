Boisvert has just two assists in his last seven games with NCAA North Dakota.

Boisvert, the 18th overall pick in 2024, has cooled off after a fast start to his NCAA career. Still, he has an impressive 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) through 28 games. While growing pains are to be expected, the 6-foot-2 Boisvert offers potential top-six upside.