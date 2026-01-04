Boisvert scored twice in Boston University's 8-2 win over Simon Fraser University on Saturday.

Boisvert is up to four goals and 13 points through 13 appearances for the Terriers this season. The Blackhawks prospect is providing steady offense in his sophomore year of college. It's unclear if he'll use his full NCAA eligibility or not, though the Blackhawks have enough prospects in the pipeline to be patient with Boisvert.