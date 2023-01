Lafferty scored a goal, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

The goal was his first since Oct. 29, and in the 21 games in the interim, he produced a meager three assists. Lafferty has made a decent impact from a bottom-six role with 10 points in 30 contests overall, but he hasn't been able to sustain a hot start to the season. He's added 36 shots on net, 15 PIM, a minus-8 rating and 47 hits.