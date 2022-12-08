Lafferty (back) could return to the lineup as early as Friday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Lafferty has missed the last six games and says he is feeling normal once again. Coach Luke Richardson stated that Lafferty will likely play against the Jets, should he get through practice Friday. Lafferty has three goals and seven points in 19 games this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Remains sidelined•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Dealing with back injury•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Won't play Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Will not play Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Misses third period with injury•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Grabs two helpers in win•