Lafferty scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Lafferty got the puck near the blue line, made a couple of moves and slotted home a shot at 13:34 of the third period to put the Blackhawks ahead 3-2. It's a show of skill for the 30-year-old, who has spent a lot of time in the press box so far -- this was just his fifth appearance of the campaign. The goal was also his first shot on net of the year to go with four PIM, seven hits and a plus-1 rating. He may still find himself out of the lineup once Andre Burakovsky (illness), Frank Nazar (abdomen) and Jason Dickinson (shoulder) are all healthy again.