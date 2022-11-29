Lafferty is expected to be out for at least one week due to a back injury, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Lafferty has already missed two games. His recovery has been slower than that team initially thought.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Won't play Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Will not play Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Misses third period with injury•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Grabs two helpers in win•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Scores twice shorthanded•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Inks two-year extension•