Lafferty posted an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Blackhawks utilize Lafferty on the checking line and penalty kill, which makes it difficult for him to consistently produce offense. Still, to his credit, among the eight points he's had this season, three have been of the shorthanded variety. Lafferty dealt with a back injury earlier in the month, but he's returned to the norm when it comes to playing time.