Lafferty (illness) will be a game-time decision Thursday against the Blues, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Lafferty has three goals and five assists in 27 games this season, but he's only picked up one assist in 17 games since Nov. 1. If Lafferty plays, Mackenzie Entwistle (undisclosed), who is banged up but practiced Thursday, would come out of the lineup.