Lafferty recorded two assists, one while shorthanded, in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Lafferty added three shots on goal, four hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in the contest. The 27-year-old has been one of the Blackhawks' best forwards in the early going, racking up five points in four contests, with three of those points coming on the penalty kill. That's not sustainable offense, but it is encouraging as he cements his place in the middle six. Lafferty has added eight shots, nine PIM, nine hits and a plus-3 rating.