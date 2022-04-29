site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blackhawks-sam-lafferty-inks-two-year-extension | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Inks two-year extension
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lafferty signed a two-year, $2.3 million extension with the Blackhawks on Friday.
Lafferty will stick in Chicago for two more seasons rather than becoming a free agent. The 27-year-old forward has five goals and eight assists heading into Friday's season finale against the Sabres.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jon Litterine
• 4 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read