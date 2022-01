Lafferty was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Thursday, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Lafferty was just brought in via trade from the Penguins, so it's unclear if he's going through intake testing or has tested positive upon arrival with his new team. He wasn't going to play Thursday versus the Coyotes anyway, as head coach Derek King wants the winger to get in some practices before entering the lineup.