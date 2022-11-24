Lafferty (undisclosed) missed the third period of Wednesday's game versus the Stars due to soreness, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Lafferty's injury seems like a minor one with that description from head coach Luke Richardson. His status should be updated prior to Friday's game versus the Canadiens.
