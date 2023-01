Lafferty scored a goal and an assist on five shots, fueling the Blackhawks to a 5-3 win over the Blues on Saturday.

Lafferty scored a short-handed goal in the first period, beating Jordan Binnington on a breakaway. He also added an assist on Jason Dickinson's goal. This performance snaps a three-game pointless streak and gives him three goals and six points in the month of January. On the season, Lafferty has six goals and 15 points in 38 games.