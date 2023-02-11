Lafferty logged two assists, two shots on goal, a plus-2 rating and four hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Lafferty helped out on Andreas Athanasiou's second-period equalizer and Caleb Jones' game-winner in overtime. With three goals and three helpers over his last seven outings, Lafferty has been in a groove. The middle-six forward has eight tallies, 11 assists, 63 shots on net, 77 hits and a minus-4 rating through 44 contests. He's already secured a career year, and he could have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.