Lafferty notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes.

Lafferty helped out on Tyler Johnson's empty-net goal in the final minute of the game. With a goal and three helpers over his last seven contests, Lafferty is getting back to being a supporting contributor on offense. The 27-year-old is at 11 points, 40 shots on net, 49 hits, 17 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 32 appearances this season, mainly playing in a bottom-six role.