Lafferty (back) won't play Tuesday versus New Jersey, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Lafferty has been out since Nov. 23. He has produced three goals, seven points, 26 shots on net and 26 hits in 19 contests this campaign.
