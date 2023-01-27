Lafferty scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Lafferty has three goals and an assist over his last four games. The 27-year-old forward tallied at 16:09 of the second period to make it a 4-1 lead for Chicago, just 32 seconds after Jason Dickinson's goal. Lafferty continues to be effective in a third-line role with eight tallies, 17 points, 59 shots on net, 70 hits and a minus-6 rating through 41 appearances.