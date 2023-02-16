Lafferty found the back of the net in a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Lafferty's marker came at 1:02 of the first period to tie the game at 1-1. He's up to nine goals and 20 points in 47 contests in 2022-23. The 27-year-old endured a 16-game scoring drought from Nov. 1-Dec. 21, but since then Lafferty's contributed six goals and 13 points over 22 outings.