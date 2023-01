Lafferty scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Lafferty continued his strong stretch of offense with a breakaway tally in the first period. He has two goals and three helpers over his last six games, and he's been held off the scoresheet only once in that span. The 27-year-old forward is up to five goals, eight helpers, 42 shots on net, 51 hits, 17 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 34 contests this season.