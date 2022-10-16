Lafferty scored two shorthanded goals, added an assist and logged two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Lafferty's scoring explosion came out of virtually nowhere. It also pushed the Blackhawks into a lead they wouldn't let slip away in San Jose, good for their first win of the season. Lafferty has regularly been a solid depth forward for NHL teams, but he's never approached enough offense to help in fantasy. These were his first three points of the season to go with five shots on goal, five hits, seven PIM and a plus-1 rating in three games.