Lafferty won't play Saturday versus San Jose for trade-related reasons.
Lafferty has registered 10 goals, 21 points, 83 shots on net and 94 hits in 51 appearances this season. He will join Patrick Kane as a healthy scratch versus the Sharks because of roster management.
