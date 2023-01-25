Lafferty scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Lafferty has scored three times and added an assist over his last seven outings. The 27-year-old continues to be an effective depth forward with some defensive skill and a physical streak. He's up to 16 points, 56 shots on net, 70 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 40 contests.