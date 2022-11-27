Lafferty (upper body) won't be in the lineup Sunday versus Winnipeg, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Lafferty will miss a second consecutive contest after being injured in Wednesday's game against Dallas. He has three goals, four assists, 26 shots on net and 26 hits in 19 appearances this season.
