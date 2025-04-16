Rinzel notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Rinzel hit the ground running at the NHL level, earning five assists over his first nine games. His last three helpers came on the power play. The 20-year-old University of Minnesota product should have an inside track to an NHL job, including top-four minutes and power-play time, to begin 2025-26. Fantasy managers in redraft formats should consider him a sleeper option -- if he quarterbacks the top power-play unit, he'll get enough offense to be useful.