Rinzel was selected 25th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Rinzel is a man among boys in the high school game. He's already 6-foot-4 and really raw, and his numbers really didn't leap out this season (two goals, 10 points in 21 games). But it's his frame, not his offense that caught the Blackhawks' eyes. He'll head to the USHL and is already committed to the University of Minnesota for 2023-24. Rinzel is a classic wait-and-see guy, and will likely be far better on the ice than in the fantasy arena.