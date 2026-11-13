Rinzel logged two assists, three hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.

Rinzel has picked up the pace with five helpers over his last six contests. The defenseman is still listed on the third pairing, but his ice time has gotten above the 20-minute mark in three straight games. He's at one goal, six assists, 23 shots on net, 16 hits, 16 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 18 appearances this season. Rinzel appears to have a decent amount of job security in the lineup, as Kevin Korchinski has most often been the odd man out while Bowen Byram (upper body) is out of action.