Rinzel recorded two assists, three blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 9-3 loss to the Sabres.

Rinzel has three helpers over three games since he was made a healthy scratch last Saturday versus the Maple Leafs. The 21-year-old blueliner has operated as the Blackhawks' seventh defenseman, resulting in a large drop in ice time from where he was at early in the season. He's up to six points, 29 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 18 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 20 appearances. Rinzel has the talent to play a larger role, but he'll need to string together some good performances to stake a claim to more ice time.