Rinzel scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Rinzel has two points over his last three games. The 21-year-old defenseman is settling back into a top-four role after the Blackhawks traded away Connor Murphy to Edmonton, opening the door for a youth movement on the blue line. Rinzel has three goals, 12 points, 58 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 28 hits and 36 PIM over 35 appearances this season.