Rinzel notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Rinzel has multiple assists in four straight games, logging nine helpers (five on the power play) in that span. The 22-year-old defenseman has taken control of the first power-play unit after previous seeing inconsistent time in that role. He's up to one goal, 13 helpers, 28 shots on net, 19 hits, 17 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 21 outings. He'll surpass his rookie-year point total (14) with his next scoring contribution.