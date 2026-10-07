Rinzel scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

The official scoring fluctuated during the game -- Rinzel's goal came right at the end of a power play in the second period. For now, it's a power-play tally, and it'll count as Rinzel's first point of the season either way. The defenseman has added six shots on net, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over three appearances. The Blackhawks are carrying eight blueliners early in the year, though the injuries to Andrew Mangiapane (lower body) and Teuvo Teravainen (undisclosed) could lead the team to dress seven defensemen Thursday against the Islanders. Rinzel's not safe in the lineup, but he appears to have a little more security than Kevin Korchinski or Ethan Del Mastro.