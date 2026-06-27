Blackhawks' Samu Alalauri: Finnish defender joins Chicago

Alalauri was the 66th overall pick by Chicago in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Alalauri got a ton of playing time in the Finnish Jr. league this past season, often averaging upwards of 25 minutes per night while posting 25 points in 40 games. He also has a long history of playing for his country on the international stage. He has some clear professional traits, most notably his 6-foot-2, 215-pound size. Alalauri is clearly ready to play in Finland's top professional league. However, he is a 2027-28 commit to the University of Massachusetts and could spend another year in the junior ranks before heading to North America. Expect him to be a big part of the Finnish World Junior team this holiday season.