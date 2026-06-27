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Blackhawks' Samu Alalauri: Finnish defender joins 'Hawks

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Alalauri was the 66th overall pick by Chicago in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Alalauri got a ton of playing time in the Finnish Jr. league this past season, often averaging upwards of 25 minutes per night while posting 25 points in 40 games. He also has a long history of playing for his native country on the international circuit. He has some clear professional traits, most notably his 6-foot-2, 215-pound size. Alalauri is clearly ready to play in Finland's top professional league, but as a 2027-28 commit to the University of Massachusetts, he is looking at another year on the junior circuit before arriving stateside next fall. Expect him to be a big part of the Finnish World Junior team this upcoming holiday season.

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