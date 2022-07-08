Savoie was selected 81st overall by the Blackhawks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

The Blackhawks are in total rebuild mode with their recent trades of Alex DeBrincat (Ottawa) and Kirby Dach (Montreal) and the selection of Savoie adds another long-term upside play to their prospect pool. Savoie posted just 18 goals and 33 points in 64 games for QMJHL Gatineau this past season, but he has more offensive talent than those numbers would lead you to believe. Savoie is undersized at just 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds so it's imperative he pile up the points as he moves up the ladder in the Chicago system.